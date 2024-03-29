BREAKING: Liverpool expect Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on Liverpool’s shortlist this summer, with the Premier League side expecting him to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso was believed to be a strong target to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season, while Bayern Munich were also keen to appoint their former player as a replacement for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

But the former Liverpool midfielder is now believed to be staying with Leverkusen, who are strongly positioned to win their first Bundesliga title in Alonso’s first full season as manager.

