BREAKING: Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Mauricio Pochettino pre-match press conference – Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain.
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
64 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BREAKING: Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season
Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season.
Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April after just 17 months in charge of the Premier League.
It will be the Portuguese manager’s second spell in Serie A, after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010.