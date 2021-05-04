BREAKING: Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April after just 17 months in charge of the Premier League.

It will be the Portuguese manager’s second spell in Serie A, after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010.