BREAKING: Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer!
BREAKING: Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer!
Premier League Review – 17 May 2021

84 Views
BREAKING: Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer!

Breaking news as Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is understood to have told Tottenham that he wants to leave the club this summer.

