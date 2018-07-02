Brazil v Mexico – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 – Last 16 | itv1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil v Mexico
Brazil are starting to find form after a stuttering start, but Mexico will be no pushovers as Germany found to their cost at the group stage. Presented by Mark Pougatch.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.