Belgium vs Japan – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 – Last 16 | BBC One

BBC Match of the Day Live Belgium vs Japan
Gary Lineker presents live coverage of the last-16 match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov. Belgium won all three of their group games, scoring nine times and conceding just twice. They rested their key players for the 1-0 win against England, so the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard should be raring to go for Monday’s match. The two nations have met once before at a World Cup, with a 2-2 draw in 2002, the first time Japan had avoided defeat at the tournament. The Japanese were fortunate to scrape through to the knockout stage – they lost their final group match to Poland and only progressed ahead of Senegal because they accumulated fewer yellow cards. Commentary is by Simon Brotherton and Martin Keown.