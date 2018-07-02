Belgium vs Japan – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 – Last 16 | BBC One

BBC Match of the Day Live Belgium vs Japan

Gary Lineker presents live coverage of the last-16 match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov. Belgium won all three of their group games, scoring nine times and conceding just twice. They rested their key players for the 1-0 win against England, so the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard should be raring to go for Monday’s match. The two nations have met once before at a World Cup, with a 2-2 draw in 2002, the first time Japan had avoided defeat at the tournament. The Japanese were fortunate to scrape through to the knockout stage – they lost their final group match to Poland and only progressed ahead of Senegal because they accumulated fewer yellow cards. Commentary is by Simon Brotherton and Martin Keown.

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close