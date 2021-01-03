Home Boxing Boxing – Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell full fight | 2 January 2021
Boxing – Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell full fight | 2 January 2021
Full Fight Highlights

Boxing – Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell full fight | 2 January 2021

Garcia vs. Campbell took place Jan. 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) battled Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) for a vacant WBC interim lightweight title in the main event, which aired live on DAZN.

