Boxing: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas Full Fight Replay | 21 August 2021

Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) returns to action this weekend, two years after his last victory over Keith Thurman. Pacquiao was originally supposed to fight WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) but a retinal tear forced Spence to withdraw. WBA titlist Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) of Cuba steps in to replace him.

Ugas fought Shawn Porter for the WBC belt in 2019 and lost a controversial split decision. Since then he’s beaten former lightweight titlist Omar Figueroa Jr, Mike Dallas Jr and won the vacant WBA belt against Abel Ramos. He should be a tricky fight for Pacquiao. Like most Cubans, he is a very good defensive fighter and technician. He is four inches taller than Pacquiao and breaking the distance will be tough for the Filipino legend.