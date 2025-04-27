Home Leagues Premier League Manchester United Bournemouth v Manchester United Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025
Bournemouth v Manchester United Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 26 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full Match Full Match
Manchester UnitedBournemouthFull Match ReplayPremier League

Bournemouth v Manchester United Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025

Bournemouth claimed a 3-0 victory against Manchester United in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 22 behind a goal and 6 clearances from Dean Huijsen; Bournemouth’s Kepa Arrizabalaga recorded 7 saves in goal for the clean sheet win.

Where to watch Full Match Replay, BBC Match of the day MOTD and Highlights Show?

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Liverpool , Tottenham Hotspur, Full Match , Premier League , salah

Liverpool v Tottenham Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025

Next Video
English Football League Highlights itv

ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 26 April 2025

Top