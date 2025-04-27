Bournemouth v Manchester United Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025

Bournemouth claimed a 3-0 victory against Manchester United in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 22 behind a goal and 6 clearances from Dean Huijsen; Bournemouth’s Kepa Arrizabalaga recorded 7 saves in goal for the clean sheet win.

