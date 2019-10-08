The biggest game in English football? Liverpool vs Manchester United | US AND THEM

Liverpool. Manchester. History. Music. Fashion. Football.

Us and Them, presented by actor Robbie O’Neill, gives an unbiased take on the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United. LFCTV’s brand new documentary includes opinion from lifelong fans from both sides of the divide, including Mani of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream fame. We examine everything that unites and divides two of the world’s most famous cities; from society and politics to fashion and music via football.