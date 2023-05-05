Big Seven? Newcastle are already THIRD! | Mikel Arteta | Newcastle v Arsenal

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:11 – Gabriel: We will have to see tomorrow.

00:26 – Any progress on Saliba?: Not a lot of progress, feeling better everyday but don’t expect him to be with us.

00:49 – Rule him out for the season?: We are not there yet, we are hopeful.

01:08 – Anything that needs to be done to fix him?: It’s about the healing process.

01:30 – Is there anyone else for Sunday?: No.

01:48 – How important was it for the players to perform against Chelsea?: We showed a great response.

02:16 – Finding a ruthless side?: Finding moments that are crucial to kill them and we’ve had a few.

02:43 – Injuries down to weird season?: The one’s we’ve had except of Saliba have been more traumatic than anything else.

03:16 – Putting last season’s Newcastle game behind you?: Different game, different players.

03:36 – One of the toughest games this season?: We had a few, and we deserved to win it.

04:21 – You and Eddie Howe role models?: I’ve learnt from a lot of coaches. For young coaches it’s good for us.

05:06 – How different is your team after playing Newcastle in January?: We try to play the game we want and we deserved to win that.

05:29 – Is your team better to deal with Newcastle?: We have to show that on the pitch.

05:46 – How difficult is it to deal with all the defensive changes?: We can’t control certain things and have to accept that.

06:17 – You have to wait for City to slip up: We have enough looking after ourselves.

06:42 – Statement win on Sunday?: We don’t have to make statements to anyone.

07:03 – Expecting Newcastle to disrupt you?: I don’t know.

07:20 – Newcastle making it the big seven?: Well they’re third already, and they merit that position.

07:47 – Odegaard’s extra finishing: That’s something all attacking midfielders all need.

08:19 – Showing Odegaard clips of other players for inspiration?: It’s about what we want in the position.

08:58 – City can feel pressure?: Indont know what’s going to happen. We have to be ready to capitalise.

09:24 – Did you ever feel you could lose?: The players focus is trying to win every game.

09:42 – Using experience as motivation?: I don’t think so.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#afc #arsenal #premierleague