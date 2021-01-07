Home TV Show News and Interviews BEST Premier League Goals of 2020
BEST Premier League Goals of 2020
Premier League transfer news club by club – 7 January 2021

A compilation of the best Premier League goals scored in 2020. This video features Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Che Adams (Southampton), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Raphinha (Leeds United), Sebastien Haller (West Ham United), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) and more!

