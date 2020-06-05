Best of Timo Werner – Best Goals, Skills, Moments and More

Timo Werner has consistently made his mark since his first game in the Bundesliga – and that was when he was just 17. Werner broke one record after another and became the youngest player to net a brace in the Bundesliga, a record that still stands today. Since then, the RB Leipzig star has become one of the best players in the Bundesliga, and in Europe. In his 213 Bundesliga appearances, the 24-year-old has scored 84 goals. Timo Werner – a special success story. What do you like most about the Leipzig striker? Let us know in the comments!