BEST OF JACK GREALISH 2021/22 | Skills, Goals & Assists!

Watch Jack Grealish’s best moments in a City shirt during the 2021/22 season.

The winger’s debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium ended with his first Premier League title triumph, and City’s fourth in five seasons.

Scoring on his home debut against Norwich, Grealish followed up that influential display with another strike and assist on his first Champions League appearance against RB Leipzig.

The England international would put in several more eye-catching performances, including a crucial strike in our 2-2 draw with West Ham in the penultimate match of the campaign.

A powerful header against Leeds and sumptuous touch and finish against Peterborough in the FA Cup also stand out as highlights from Grealish’s first season at City.

Those exploits have also earned plaudits from Pep Guardiola, who has described him as an important figure in the squad.

The City boss said: “The team is going to help Jack to be who he is and he is going to help us to be the team we want to be. All together, alone we cannot do it.

“(He has) the skills that I like, switch on the TV and watch him and you will realise how good he is.”

