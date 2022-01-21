Best Of ✨ Erling Haaland

The Best of the Norwegian Force Of Nature: Erling Haaland

Wherever he pops up, it’s highly likely a goal will follow: Erling Haaland has had a hand in the majority of Dortmund’s goals over the past two years and has matured into a superstar. The 21-year-old has delivered an endless stream of highlights. Here we check out his best goal, best assist and best moment, among other things. What thrills you most about the Norwegian? Let us know in the comments.

