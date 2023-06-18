Belgium v Austria Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 Intro1st half 2nd halfNext page Previous Video Brazil v Guinea Full Match – Friendly | 17 June 2023 Next Video Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Brazil v Guinea Full Match – Friendly | 17 June 2023 353 icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 368 icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 313 icon Watch LaterAdded Gibraltar v France Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 16 June 2023 741 icon Watch LaterAdded Poland vs Germany Full Match – Friendly | 16 June 2023 690 icon Watch LaterAdded Malta vs England Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 16 June 2023 881