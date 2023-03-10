Home Pre-match Behind the scenes of our Newcastle preparations

Behind the scenes of our Newcastle preparations

Behind the scenes of our Newcastle preparations
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Press conference: ONeil on Lerma fitness, team spirit and Liverpools attacking threat

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Take a look at the action from the Wolves training ground this week. Boubacar Traore and Hee Chan Hwang are out with the group as we work ahead of a trip to St James’ Park.

First-team training is powered by Royal Caribbean

Previous Video
We Have To Take One Game At A Time | David Moyes Press Conference | West Ham v Aston Villa

We Have To Take One Game At A Time | David Moyes Press Conference | West Ham v Aston Villa

Next Video
Press conference: ONeil on Lerma fitness, team spirit and Liverpools attacking threat

Press conference: ONeil on Lerma fitness, team spirit and Liverpools attacking threat

Related videos

Top