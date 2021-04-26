BBC The Women’s Football Show – 25 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 25 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
37 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 25 April 2021
The Women’s Football Show
Eilidh Barbour presents highlights of Manchester United v Tottenham and Aston Villa v Bristol City, along with the rest of the goals from the WSL.