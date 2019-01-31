BBC Sportscene – Wednesday 30 January 2019

BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the midweek fixtures in the Scottish Cup. Cowdenbeath were scheduled to host Rangers in the curtain-raiser for the fourth round, but the match at Central Park was postponed due to a frozen pitch. Rangers have never lost to their hosts in a Scottish Cup tie and Steven Gerrard, twice a winner of the FA Cup while at Liverpool, will be hoping to guide his side to a fifth round tie away to Kilmarnock. In contrast, Aberdeen travel to Stenhousemuir for their replay having drawn 1-1 in the original tie. The Pittodrie side have never beaten The Warriors in the Scottish Cup, famously losing 2-0 at Ochilview in 1995, thanks to two goals from Tommy Steel. The winners will have a home tie against the victors in the other replay between Queen of the South and Dundee. Queens have the better recent record, winning 2-0 at the quarter-final stage in 2008, and progressing on penalties the previous season.

