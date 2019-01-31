BBC Match of the Day MOTD Midweek Fixtures – Wednesday 30 January 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD Midweek Fixtures

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the midweek Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Leicester City at Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur v Watford at Wembley Stadium. The Reds continued their title-challenge looking for a second league victory of the season over the Foxes, while Spurs lost the reverse fixture against Watford 2-1, but did knock the Hornets out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. With analysis by Jermaine Jenas and Alan Shearer.