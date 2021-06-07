BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Launch Show | 10 June 2021

BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Launch Show

Gary Lineker and guests look ahead to this summer’s European Championship, which begins in Rome with the curtain-raiser between Turkey and Italy. The tournament, which was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in 11 different cities across the continent, with the semi-finals and final staged at London’s Wembley Stadium. England have only ever won one knockout tie at the Euros, but hopes are high Gareth Southgate’s side can improve that record. The Three Lions, who boast a formidable array of attacking options, begin their campaign against Croatia on Sunday. Scotland meet the Czech Republic in their opener, while Wales face Switzerland. Gary is joined by former England defender Micah Richards, ex-Scotland star James McFadden and Ashley Williams, who captained Wales at Euro 2016