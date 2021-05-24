BBC MOTD – Top 10 Great Escapes
Loading advertisement...
Up next
European Cup Winners: The British Pioneers | ITV
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
240 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC MOTD – Top 10 Great Escapes
BBC MOTD Top 10 Great Escapes
9/10. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards look back at the sides that avoided relegation from the Premier League by the narrowest of margins.