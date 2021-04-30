Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC MOTD Top 10 Cult Heroes
BBC MOTD Top 10 Cult Heroes
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 May 2021

6/10. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss some of the Premier League’s most iconic cult heroes, including Matt Le Tissier and Jay-Jay Okocha.

