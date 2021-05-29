Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC MOTD Top 10 Champions
Blackpool v Lincoln Highlights – League One play-off final | 30 May 2021

10/10. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards debate which Premier League-winning side is the greatest of them all.

