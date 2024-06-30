Home International Games Euro 2024 BBC MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 29 June 2024

BBC MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 29 June 2024

BBC MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 29 June 2024
PREVIEW: England v Slovakia | Can the Three Lions get going? | EURO 2024 Round of 16

Alex Scott presents the best of the action from the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as hosts Germany took on Denmark in Dortmund in a repeat of the 1992 final. The two nations had met three times at the Euros previously, with Denmark upsetting Germany 32 years ago in Gothenburg to win their solitary title, while Germany triumphed in group meetings in 1988 and 2012. Germany were one of the most impressive teams in the group stage after finishing top of Group A with a game to spare, while Denmark reached the last 16 after finishing second to England in Group C. You can also see what happened in today’s other last-16 match between reigning champions Italy and Switzerland.

