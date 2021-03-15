Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day2 MOTD2 – 14 March 2021
BBC Match of the Day2 MOTD2 – 14 March 2021
Liverpool FC Women vs Coventry United Ladies Full Match – Women’s Championship

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium and Manchester United v West Ham United at Old Trafford. Spurs prevailed 2-0 over their North London rivals in December’s reverse fixture thanks to goals by the deadly duo of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, but the Gunners will have been determined for revenge on home soil. United had already defeated the Hammers at home in the FA Cup and also prevailed 3-1 in the league at London Stadium. Plus, Leicester City v Sheffield United and Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

