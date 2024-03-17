BBC Match of the day MOTD2 – Premier League and FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s Premier League clash as West Ham welcome Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa to the London Stadium. Unai Emery has worked wonders at Villa, transforming his side into one of the top flight’s most exciting outfits. They will be desperate for three points as they battle to secure a top-four spot that would see them play in Europe’s premier cup competition for the first time since they were defending champions in 1982-83. West Ham won a European trophy last season under David Moyes, but there has been fan discontent towards the Scotsman in what has been a topsy-turvy campaign so far for the Hammers.

Highlights of the weekend’s quarter-final matches in the FA Cup.

Source 3