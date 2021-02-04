Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – Wednesday Fixtures | 3 February 2021
BBC Match of the day MOTD – Wednesday Fixtures | 3 February 2021
BBC Match of the day MOTD – Wednesday Fixtures | 3 February 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of tonight’s Premier League fixtures, which were Burnley v Manchester City, Fulham v Leicester City, Leeds United v Everton, Aston Villa v West Ham United, and Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion. Plus, a round-up of last night’s goals and talking points

