BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 9 April 2025

Gabby Logan presents highlights and in-depth analysis from the Champions League quarter-finals as Aston Villa aim to continue their incredible tournament at PSG.

Villa are one of only two English teams to make the last eight this season, and in manager Unai Emery they have a boss used to winning Europe’s biggest competitions – his nous will be sorely needed against his former club if the Villans are to best a PSG side who knocked out Liverpool in the last 16.

You can also see what happened when Arsenal hosted 15-time winners Real Madrid.

