BBC Match of the day MOTD – UCL Highlights | 7 May 2025

Gabby Logan introduces all the goals, talking points and in-depth analysis from the second legs of the Champions League semi-finals as two teams book their place in the final in Munich.

Arsenal come into their semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain on a high, having eliminated 15-time winners Real Madrid in the last eight. They have already beaten the French side in the group stage, but can they get the better of Luis Enrique’s team over two legs and reach what would be only their second final in this competition? In the other semi-final, this season’s best attack in Barcelona face Inter Milan, who boast the meanest defence.