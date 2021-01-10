BBC Match of the Day MOTD: The FA Cup | 9 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD: The FA Cup | 9 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day: The FA Cup
Action from the third round, including Manchester United v Watford at OId Trafford, Aston Villa v Liverpool at Villa Park and Boreham Wood v Millwall at Meadow Park. Plus, all the goals and major talking points from the day’s other fixtures, including Everton v Rotherham United, Chorley v Derby County, Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers v Fulham, Southampton v Shrewsbury Town and Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons