Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 14 September 2025
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 14 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fiorentina vs Napoli Full Match – Premier League | 14 September 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Original Video MOTD
BBC Match of the day MOTDHighlightsPremier LeagueReview Show

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 14 September 2025

Kelly Cates presents highlights from both of Sunday’s Premier League games, including an early-season Manchester derby. Liverpool look to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor, and there are some crackers to choose from in August’s Goal of the Month.

p0m2h5p0

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Serie a full match

Fiorentina vs Napoli Full Match – Premier League | 14 September 2025

Top