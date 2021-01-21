Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek fixtures | 20 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek fixtures | 20 January 2021
Augsburg v Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 20 January 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek fixtures | 20 January 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights from the midweek Premier League fixtures

