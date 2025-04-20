BBC Match of the day MOTD Highlights – 19 April 2025

Gary Lineker introduces highlights and reaction from the day’s five Premier League games, including Manchester City’s final visit to Goodison Park to take on David Moyes’s Everton.

Pep Guardiola’s City invested heavily in their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to secure Champions League football next season, while the impact of Moyes on his return to Merseyside has helped steer the Toffees safely away from the threat of relegation.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Newcastle, Brighton travel to Brentford, Crystal Palace face Bournemouth, and West Ham meet Southampton.

