BBC Match Of The Day MOTD – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 23 January 2021
BBC Match Of The Day MOTD – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 23 January 2021
Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 23 January 2021

BBC Match Of The Day MOTD – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 23 January 2021

Action from the fourth round ties, including Cheltenham Town v Manchester City at Jonny-Rocks Stadium and West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers at London Stadium. Cheltenham and Doncaster of Leagues Two and One respectively were looking to produce upsets against top-flight opposition and progress to the last 16

