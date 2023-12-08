Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 9 December 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Full Match – Bundesliga | 9 December 2023

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Crystal Palace v Liverpool at Selhurst Park and Aston Villa v Arsenal at Villa Park. The Eagles held Liverpool to draws home and away last term, but had not beaten them at home since 2013. Villa had made a strong start to the season under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, but were beaten 4-2 by the Gunners in last term’s corresponding fixture. Plus, Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley, Sheffield United v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

