BBC Match of the day MOTD – 6 February 2021
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Arsenal at Villa Park and Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford. The Villans and Gunners will both have been hoping to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe with a victory, while United continued their quest for the title with a potentially yough test aggainst the Toffees