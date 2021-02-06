Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 6 February 2021
BBC Match of the day MOTD – 6 February 2021
BBC Football Focus – 6 February 2021

288 Views
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Arsenal at Villa Park and Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford. The Villans and Gunners will both have been hoping to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe with a victory, while United continued their quest for the title with a potentially yough test aggainst the Toffees

