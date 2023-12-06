BBC Match of the day MOTD – 6 December 2023

Action from the midweek Premier League fixtures, including Aston Villa v Manchester City at Villa Park and Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford. The Villans held champions City to a 1-1 draw in last season’s corresponding fixture and have impressed so far this term. United and Chelsea have both struggled for consistency in the current campaign, but the Red Devils prevailed 4-1 at home when the sides last met on the final day of 2022/23. Plus, Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Fulham v Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United v Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley and Luton Town v Arsenal