BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 30 March 2024

Immerse yourself in the thrills and spills of a bumper day of Premier League action as 16 sides face off against each other in eight top-flight fixtures. It’s a key day at the foot of the table. Several sides threatened by relegation have crucial opportunities to pick up three points, including Everton’s trip to take on Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest’s clash with Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United’s meeting with Fulham.

Match of day MOTD aired on BBC one and available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Source 3

Watch is Match of the Day MOTD?

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.