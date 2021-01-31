BBC Match of the day MOTD – 30 January 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Arsenal v Manchester United at Emirates Stadium and Manchester City v Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium. The Gunners are looking to complete a double over United after prevailing 1-0 at Old Trafford in November, while City prevailed by the same scoreline when they met the Blades at Bramall Lane. Plus, Southampton v Aston Villa, Everton v Newcastle United, Chelsea v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion v Fulham