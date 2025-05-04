BBC Match of the day MOTD – 3 May 2025

Gary Lineker brings you all the goals, reaction and analysis from five Premier League games, including the clash between Champions League-chasing Aston Villa and Fulham.

Villa have had another excellent campaign under Unai Emery and are desperate to book a return to European’s premier club competition after their brilliant run to the quarter-finals this season. They’ve won their last four matches against Fulham, but Marco Silva’s men have impressed this term and have eyes on qualifying for Europe themselves.

Elsewhere, Everton face Ipswich in their penultimate match at Goodison Park, Arsenal host Bournemouth, and Leicester and Southampton meet at the King Power Stadium. There are also highlights from Manchester City versus Wolves