BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 3 April 2021
Arsenal v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Leicester City v Manchester City and Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion. The Foxes and the Blues were looking for three points to boost their chances of finishing in the top four, but Leicester faced the toughest possible test against the champions elect. Plus, Arsenal v Liverpool and Leeds United v Sheffield United