Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium and Burnley v Manchester United at Turf Moor. Forest brought in a number of players over the summer, but faced the toughest of tests against the champions. United defeated newly promoted Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last term and will have expected another victory over the Clarets

nextpage title=”Source 1″]

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|