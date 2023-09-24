Home News and Interviews Ange Postecoglou is different! | James Maddison reflects on special start to life at Tottenham!

Emma Saunders sat down with James Maddison to discuss his impressive start to the season, boss Ange Postecoglou, what life is like at Tottenham and he explains what he meant by that roast dinner comment. #football #premierleague #soccer

