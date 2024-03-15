BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 16 March 2024

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, which were Burnley v Brentford at Turf Moor, Luton Town v Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road, and Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage. Burnley and Luton were looking for valuable home wins to aid them in their respective bids to avoid the drop, while Spurs’ bid to finish in the top four continued away to London rivals

Gary Lineker introduces the goals, drama and reaction from the day’s six Premier League fixtures, all of which have an impact on the top or bottom of the table. Reigning champions Manchester City visit the south coast, seeking to extend their record of having never lost to Bournemouth, while Arsenal host a Newcastle side who beat them through Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in November’s reverse fixture. Other games include away fixtures for struggling Everton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

Match of day MOTD aired on BBC one and available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.

Match of the Day (MOTD) is a football highlights program typically broadcast on BBC One on Saturday nights during the Premier League season.

It’s currently presented by Gary Lineker, with regular analysis from former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

The show features highlights of all the Premier League matches played that day, along with interviews with managers and players, and expert analysis from the pundits. It’s one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting audiences of over 6 million viewers.

