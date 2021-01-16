BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 16 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 16 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Leicester City v Southampton at King Power Stadium and Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion at Molineux. The Saints beat Leicester 2-1 here last term to gain a measure of revenge for a stunning 9-0 hammering in the reverse fixture. The first Black Country derby took place today since the Baggies prevailed 5-1 here in the 2011/12 season. Plus, Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United v Burnley and Aston Villa v Everton