BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 December 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 15 December 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, featuring Chelsea v Everton at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool v Newcastle United at St James’ Park and Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium. Chelsea and Liverpool were continuing their respective title challenges, while Leicester and Spurs both have aspirations of qualifying for Europe once again

