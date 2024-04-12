BBC Match of the day MOTD – 13 April 2024

Join Gary Lineker for all the goals, drama and analysis from the day’s six Premier League games, including treble-chasing Manchester City at home to relegation-threatened Luton. Pep Guardiola’s City have won twice away at Luton this season, in the Premier League and the FA Cup, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals in the latter meeting. It’s 41 years since Luton beat City in Manchester, but the current side’s indomitable spirit has given them a fighting chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship. Champions League hopefuls Tottenham and Manchester United face tricky trips to Newcastle and Bournemouth respectively, while struggling sides Brentford, Burnley and Nottingham Forest all have home fixtures.