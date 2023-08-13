BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 12 August 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents action from the latest Premier League matches, including Arsenal v Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium and Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town at AMEX Stadium. Last season’s runners-up Arsenal invested heavily in the summer on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and will have expected to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, Championship play-off winners Luton made their Premier debut against a team that impressed last term. Plus, Burnley v Manchester City, Bournemouth v West Ham United, Everton v Fulham, Newcastle United v Aston Villa and Sheffield United v Crystal Palace