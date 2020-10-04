Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 03 October 2020
Leeds United v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 03 October 2020

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Leeds United v Manchester City and Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Leeds have already been involved in some high-scoring matches on their return to the top flight, and they were set to face another test of their credentials against a City side looking to regain the title

