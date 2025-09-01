Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 31 August 2025
BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 31 August 2025
Will Isak join Liverpool on Deadline Day? | Wissa demands Brentford exit | The Transfer Show

Kelly Cates presents highlights from a busy Sunday of Premier League action, with four matches, including Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield. Elsewhere, Brighton take on Manchester City, West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa face Crystal Palace.

